Bonzie Colson: Quality start
Colson earned 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in the win Wednesday over Agua Caliente.
Colson has been a major rotation piece for the Charge this season, averaging 28.8 minutes through eight games this season. Primarily a scorer during his time with Notre Dame, the forward has turned into a capable defensive presence in his rookie season, totaling 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest.
