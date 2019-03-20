Bonzie Colson: Registers 10th double-double
Colson finished Monday's loss to the Drive with 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists.
Monday marked Colson's 10th double-double of the season, but only his third since the start of January. Christian Wood's release has opened up a starting spot in the rotation for Colson, who along with Shevon Thompson, likely stand to benefit the most with the roster change.
