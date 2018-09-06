Boris Diaw: Announces retirement
Diaw announced his retirement from basketball Thursday, EuroHoops.net reports.
Diaw spent 14 seasons in the NBA, playing for the likes of the Hawks, Suns, Hornets, Spurs and Jazz. He became an NBA champion with San Antonio in 2014 and also had a decorated career overseas which included a French League Player's MVP in 2003. He'll finish his NBA journey playing in 1,064 games, while boasting averages of 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 27.0 minutes.
