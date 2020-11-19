Wanamaker will not receive a qualifying offer from the Celtics, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wanamaker played a key role off of the Celtics' bench last season, appearing in 71 games and averaging 19.3 minutes per game -- both career-highs by a fair margin. The 31-year-old should draw some interest on the free agent market, but he's unlikely to ever be a fantasy-relevant player.