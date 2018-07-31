Heslip has agreed to a contract with the Frankfurt Skyliners of the German BBL, per the team's official Twitter page.

Heslip, undrafted out of Baylor in 2014, has spent the majority of his professional career overseas. He attended this year's summer league with the Grizzlies, appearing in eight games and posting 3.6 points per game. Last year, he was a member of Trabzonspor of the Turkish BSL and averaged 15.5 points on 41.0 percent shooting.