Braian Angola-Rodas: Scores 16 in loss
Angola-Rodas finished Friday's loss to the Swarm with 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
Angola-Rodas has only played in 19 games with Lakeland thanks to a nose injury earlier in the season, but when he's been on the court the undrafted guard has been a consistent source of production, averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.8 minutes of action a night.
