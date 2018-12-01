Braian Angola-Rodas: Unable to play Friday
Angola-Rodas did not play in Friday's contest against Grand Rapids Drive due to an undisclosed injury.
Angola-Rodas has been a minor rotation piece for Lakeland this season, averaging 15.7 minutes and 8.8 points across five games in 2018.
