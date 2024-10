Carlson and the Raptors agreed to a two-way contract Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

A 7-footer out of Utah, Carlson brings a lot of size to the table and had a successful collegiate career. During his final campaign at Utah, Carlson posted averages of 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks. As a rookie, Carlson is likely to spend the bulk of his time in the G League to get some reps.