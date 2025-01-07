The Thunder waived Carlson on Tuesday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
An undrafted center out of Utah, Carlson made seven total appearances for the Thunder with an average of 3.6 minutes per game. The Thunder opened up a roster spot with this move and could use it to sign Ajay Mitchell to a standard deal.
