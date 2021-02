Ashley had 16 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist during Monday's loss to Long Island.

The Arizona product managed his best game offensively since the season opener, as Ashley knocked down a season-high two threes while reaching double figures for a third time. Across eight games played, the 26-year-old is averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.