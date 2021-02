Ashley added 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during Wednesday's win over Santa Cruz.

Ashley nearly finished with a season-opening double-double in this one, as the forward led the Ignite on the boards while managing double figures to cap off a superb outing. Ashley last played in the G League with Texas back in 2017-18 and averaged 16.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in 45 games played.