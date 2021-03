Ashley managed 26 points (12-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block during Wednesday's loss to Agua Caliente.

Ashley led the Ignite offensively by posting a new season high on a terrific shooting performance. The forward also finished just one rebound shy of accomplishing his first double-double. Across 13 games played in the G League, Ashley is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.