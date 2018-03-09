Ashley mustered 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals during Wednesday's 117-105 home victory over the Mad Ants.

Ashley recovered superbly from his poor shooting performance four days earlier, and reached the 24-point mark for the fourth time this season. The 23-year-old from Arizona is averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds as he continues to play a major role in the Legends' offense.