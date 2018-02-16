Brandon Ashley: Scores but shoots poorly
Ashley recorded 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks during Monday's loss at South Bay.
The Arizona product lead all Legends' scorers while only shooting 38.9 percent from the field. Ashley is a consistent double-digit scorer night in and night out and is currently averaging a fine stat line with 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest during his second season in the G-League.
More News
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...