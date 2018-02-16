Ashley recorded 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks during Monday's loss at South Bay.

The Arizona product lead all Legends' scorers while only shooting 38.9 percent from the field. Ashley is a consistent double-digit scorer night in and night out and is currently averaging a fine stat line with 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest during his second season in the G-League.