Ashley had 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one block during Monday's loss to Delaware.

Ashley recorded double figures in this one after failing to reach the eight-point mark during the last two games. It was his fifth time this season dropping at least 11 points and currently over 12 outings in the G League, Ashley is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.