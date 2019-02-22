Brandon Ashley: Traded for 2019 first-round pick
Ashley was traded to the Stockton Kings for a 2019 G League first-round pick.
Stockton acquired Ashley's returning rights, as the NBA G League All-Star selection in 2017 had not played this season. Ashley has yet to play a contest with Stockton, but is expected to join the rotation soon.
