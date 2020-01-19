Brandon Fields: Bounces back with double-double

Fields scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and dished 12 assists in a victory over Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

A day after posting a miserable 0-for-14 shooting line in a blowout loss, Fields was back in command Saturday, posting his third double-double in his last eight contests. The 31-year-old is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 assists overall in 23 games this season.