Brandon Fields: Collects double-double Thursday

Fields scored 15 points (3-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and handed out 10 assists in a G League win over Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Incredibly, Fields missed all nine of his two-point attempts but hit 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc. He made up in part for his poor overall shooting by dishing double-digit assists for the fifth time in his last 10 games. All five of those performances have resulted in double-doubles.