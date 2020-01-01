Brandon Fields: Collects double-double Tuesday
Fields scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and dished out 10 assists in a loss to South Bay on Tuesday.
Fields has been on a tear since taking over in the starting lineup for Nate Mason (personal), averaging 25.0 points and 10.3 assists in three contests. He has also logged 37 minutes per contest in that span, a number that is unlikely to hold once Mason returns.
