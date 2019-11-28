Brandon Fields: Contributes 10 points in victory
Fields tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3PT, 0-4 FT) in Wednesday's victory over Sioux Falls.
Fields struggled from the line but was otherwise efficient in the win, scoring 10 points on only seven field goal attempts. Through five games this season, Fields is averaging 6.8 points on 38.9 percent shooting from the field (including 25.0 percent from deep) and a paltry 20.0% (2-for-10) from the free-throw line.
