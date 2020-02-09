Brandon Fields: Dishes 10 assists in return
Fields scored five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and racked up 10 assists in Saturday's win over Iowa.
Fields sat out the Legends' previous game due to a back injury but returned to the court for Saturday's win. However, he played only 16 minutes and has seen reduced playing time since the team signed Cameron Payne. With Payne going off for 43 points Saturday, Fields figures to continue to take a back seat regardless of his health status.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.