Brandon Fields: Dishes 10 assists in return

Fields scored five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and racked up 10 assists in Saturday's win over Iowa.

Fields sat out the Legends' previous game due to a back injury but returned to the court for Saturday's win. However, he played only 16 minutes and has seen reduced playing time since the team signed Cameron Payne. With Payne going off for 43 points Saturday, Fields figures to continue to take a back seat regardless of his health status.