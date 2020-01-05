Brandon Fields: Dishes out 20 assists in win

Fields scored 20 points (6-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and racked up 20 assists in Saturday's G League win over South Bay.

Fields was one of four Texas players who scored at least 20 points, but his best work was done as a distributor as he established a career high with 20 dimes. The 31-year-old is averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 assists this season but has performed notably better when inserted into the starting lineup.