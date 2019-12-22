Brandon Fields: Dishes out five assists in win
Fields tallied eight points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five assists in a win over South Bay on Saturday.
Fields has yet to hit the 20-minute mark in a game this season but has nonetheless put up solid assist numbers, averaging 3.5 dimes per contest. On a per-36 minutes basis, the 31-year-old is averaging 18.4 points, 8.5 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 2.1 steals.
