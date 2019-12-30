Brandon Fields: Leads Texas with 27 points

Fields tallied 27 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt) along with six rebounds and seven assists to lead Texas to a G League win over Santa Cruz on Sunday.

For the second straight game, Fields led the club in scoring and assists while shooting efficiently from the field. The 31-year-old had logged less than 20 minutes in each contest prior to Dec. 27 but could be in line for more playing time with his back-to-back impressive performances.