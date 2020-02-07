Brandon Fields: Nursing back injury
Fields did not play in Thursday's contest against Agua Caliente due to a back injury.
Fields' minutes and production had dropped over his previous two contests, so the injury may have been affecting his play. His status for Saturday's game against Iowa is undetermined.
