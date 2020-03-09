Brandon Fields: Out with wrist injury
Fields did not play in Sunday's contest against Agua Caliente due to a wrist injury.
Fields appears to have picked up the injury in the team's prior game as he logged only five minutes in that contest. The 31-year-old is averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 assists in 38 games this season.
