Brandon Fields: Plays 20 minutes after elbow injury

Fields (elbow) posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals and two assists in the loss Friday to Santa Cruz.

Agua Caliente appears to be getting their key players back at the right time, with a win-and-you're-in regular season contest Saturday expected to see Fields tally his typical workload.

