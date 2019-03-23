Brandon Fields: Plays 20 minutes after elbow injury
Fields (elbow) posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals and two assists in the loss Friday to Santa Cruz.
Agua Caliente appears to be getting their key players back at the right time, with a win-and-you're-in regular season contest Saturday expected to see Fields tally his typical workload.
