Brandon Fields: Posts impressive double-double
Fields scored 26 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while dishing out 14 assists in Friday's win over Stockton.
With usual starter Nate Mason away from the team, Fields capitalized on a season-high 37 minutes by notching his first double-double of the campaign. In doing so, he doubled his season high in points (26) and surpassed his previous top mark by handing out 14 dimes.
