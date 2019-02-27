Brandon Fields: Starts at shooting guard

Fields posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in the 116-111 win Tuesday over Austin.

Fields has been one of the more stable bench presences in the G League, averaging 29.3 minutes per game through 39 contests with Agua Caliente this season, but the team evidently wanted to switch up the lineup. Fields still maintained his season averages in points (10.6) and rebounds (2.1) so the experiment certainly seemed to work, but it remains to be seen if Fields will continue to see spot starts, particularly since the Clippers are riding a four-game winning streak.