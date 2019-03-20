Brandon Fields: Unable to play Tuesday
Fields (elbow) did not play in Tuesday's win over Greensboro.
Of the four players ruled out Tuesday, Fields was the only guard unavailable for Agua Caliente. The 31-year-old has been a foundational piece of the rotation, averaging 28 minutes a contest. He's only scoring 10.0 points and averaging 4.3 assists in those games, but with only two games left in the regular season, it remains to be seen whether Fields can make a return.
