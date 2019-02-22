Goodwin tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and a steal in the win Wednesday over the Legends.

The two-way guard will likely continue to be an asset for the Wolves so long as he's around, but should he make a return to the Nuggets expect the likes of Canyon Barry and Jared Terrell to earn more minutes during the duration of his NBA stay.