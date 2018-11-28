Brandon Goodwin: Scores 36 in win
Goodwin scored 36 points, along with five rebounds, three assists and four steals in the 111-104 win over Northern Arizona.
Goodwin attempted 26 percent of the team's shots, but it's hard to argue with the results given the guard finished with a game-high 36 points. Together with backcourt mate Jevon Carter, the duo combined to score 61 points as Northern Arizona struggled to contain either player.
