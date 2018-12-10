Brandon Goodwin: Waived by Nuggets
Goodwin was waived by the Nuggets on Monday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Goodwin was cut loose in order to make room for Nick Young, who was signed to a contract Monday. The 23-year-old didn't appear in a game for the Nuggets during his brief stint in Denver. He'll likely return to the G League, where he was averaging 23.8 points and 5.4 rebounds with the Memphis Hustle before signing with the Nuggets.
