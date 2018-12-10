Goodwin was waived by the Nuggets on Monday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin was cut loose in order to make room for Nick Young, who was signed to a contract Monday. The 23-year-old didn't appear in a game for the Nuggets during his brief stint in Denver. He'll likely return to the G League, where he was averaging 23.8 points and 5.4 rebounds with the Memphis Hustle before signing with the Nuggets.