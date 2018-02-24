Brandon Jennings: 18 free-throw attempts in win
Jennings recorded 29 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 15-18 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal during Friday's 115-109 win at Long Island.
In his second game with the Herd, Jennings had a rough shooting night, shooting only 37.5 percent from the floor. However, the seventh-year player managed to get to the free-throw line 18 times, converting 15. It's very likely that Jennings should continue to see the majority of the Herd's offense, as he has proven through it his first two games with the team.
