Brandon Jennings: Caps off great first week
Jennings registered 29 points (8-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals during Sunday's 129-119 loss to host Raptors 905.
Jennings capped off his first week with the Herd in a superb way, scoring 29 while dishing out eight assists as compared to turning the ball over just twice. The former lottery draft pick has somewhat struggled from the field though, shooting 35.4 percent during his last two outings. As long as he plays, he will see the majority of the shot attempts for the Herd. The seventh-year player is averaging 27.9 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds through three games.
