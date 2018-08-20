Brandon Jennings: Headed to Russia
Jennings agreed to a contract Monday with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg of the Russian VTB United League, Nikos Varlas of EuroHoops.net reports.
After being cut by the Bucks earlier this month, the 28-year-old point guard was unlikely to secure much more than a training-camp invite from an NBA team, so he'll head overseas and take a deal that presumably nets him more guaranteed money. Jennings' contract with the Russian club likely contains an opt-out clause that would allow him to return to the NBA at some point in 2018-19, so he could resurface in North America later in the season if a team wants to add experienced depth to its backcourt. Jennings suited up in 14 games at the NBA level over the past campaign, averaging 5.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Brandon Jennings: Waived by Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Contract guarantee date pushed back•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Will have contract guaranteed•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Active for Game 3•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Invisible in overtime loss Sunday•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Will sign for rest of season•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...