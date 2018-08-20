Brandon Jennings: Headed to Russia

Jennings agreed to a contract Monday with BC Zenit Saint Petersburg of the Russian VTB United League, Nikos Varlas of EuroHoops.net reports.

After being cut by the Bucks earlier this month, the 28-year-old point guard was unlikely to secure much more than a training-camp invite from an NBA team, so he'll head overseas and take a deal that presumably nets him more guaranteed money. Jennings' contract with the Russian club likely contains an opt-out clause that would allow him to return to the NBA at some point in 2018-19, so he could resurface in North America later in the season if a team wants to add experienced depth to its backcourt. Jennings suited up in 14 games at the NBA level over the past campaign, averaging 5.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per contest.