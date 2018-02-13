Brandon Jennings: Inks deal with Herd
Jennings signed a contract with the Herd on Tuesday.
The former 10th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, Jennings spent his first four years on the Bucks, averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals across 34.6 minutes per game while shooting 39.4 percent from the field. He was subsequently moved to Detroit in a sign-and-trade, where he later tore his Achilles during the 2014-15 season. Since recovering from the injury, he's played in 129 NBA games, shooting just 31.9 percent from the field. His struggles forced him to move on to China over this past summer, where he averaged 27.9 points (43.2 percent), 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals across 35.0 minutes in 13 games. The 28-year-old will presumably use his time on the Herd as a stepping stone in hopes of making an NBA comeback, though it seems unlikely he would be a significant fantasy contributor even if he makes it back to the Association.
