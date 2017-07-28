Brandon Jennings: Inks one-year deal with Chinese team
Jennings agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with China Shanxi on Friday, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reports.
Jennings began last season on the Knicks as Derrick Rose's backup at point guard, but was waived in late February after he informed the team he preferred to play for a contender than a rebuilding club. He signed with the Wizards -- a top-seeded playoff team -- just a few days later. In Washington, Jennings saw his overall workload and production take a significant dip, posting just 3.5 points and 4.7 assists while shooting an abysmal 27.4 percent from the field. Likely as a result of his poor play with the Wizards in what is supposed to be the 27-year-old's prime, it appears there weren't any NBA franchises legitimately interested in Jennings' services heading into the 2017-18 campaign. According to Spears, once the Chinese season concludes, Jennings will look for an NBA suitor.
