Brandon Jennings: Recovers and adds 25
Jennings had 25 points (8-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals during Monday's 127-123 win over Delaware.
Jennings was coming a 0-for-10 shooting night and still struggled somewhat (34.8 percent) despite reaching the 25-point mark. In addition, the 6-1 guard accounted for his first double-double of the season Monday. The former lottery draft pick has recorded 10 assists in each of his last two games. Through his first six games with the Herd, Jennings is currently averaging 22.2 points and 8.2 assists.
More News
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...