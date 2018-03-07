Brandon Jennings: Recovers and adds 25

Jennings had 25 points (8-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals during Monday's 127-123 win over Delaware.

Jennings was coming a 0-for-10 shooting night and still struggled somewhat (34.8 percent) despite reaching the 25-point mark. In addition, the 6-1 guard accounted for his first double-double of the season Monday. The former lottery draft pick has recorded 10 assists in each of his last two games. Through his first six games with the Herd, Jennings is currently averaging 22.2 points and 8.2 assists.