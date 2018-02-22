Brandon Jennings: Shines in Wisconsin debut

Jennings tallied a team-high 31 points (11-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes in his debut for the G League's Wisconsin Herd in their 128-110 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.

A lottery pick of the Bucks in 2009, Jennings was selected by the organization's G League affiliate after wrapping up a stint in the Chinese Basketball Association earlier this season. Jennings reported to the G League with the hope of ginning up interest from NBA teams in the second half of the season, but so long as he remains with the Herd, he should remain a high-usage player and one of the team's top fantasy options. Unfortunately, Jennings displayed the downside Wednesday of handling such a large portion of a team's possessions, turning the ball over a game-high eight times.