Brandon Jennings: Signs G-League contract
Jennings has signed a G-League contract, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways & 10 Days reports. Per the nature of G-League contracts, Jennings does not sign directly with a team at first. The contract is signed with the league itself, allowing players to go through the waiver process.
Jennings played 81 games between the Knicks and Wizards last season, but ultimately struggled, averaging 7.1 points (35.9 percent), 4.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 22.2 minutes per game. As a result, he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with China Shanxi in July. In 13 games for the team this season, he averaged 27.9 points (43.2 percent), 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals across 35.0 minutes. Jennings, at 28 years old, will presumably attempt to play his way back into the NBA.
