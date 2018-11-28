McCoy posted 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and 1 block across 33 minutes in Saturday's 104-91 road loss to the Westchester Knicks.

This was the lengthy seven footer's second double-double of the season. The big rookie's play has already had many peaks and valleys through the Herd's ugly 1-8 season. Through nine games he's scored in double figures four times and has reached double-digit rebounds only twice. The Herd now travels south for Wednesday's match-up with the Delaware Blue Coats.