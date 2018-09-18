Brandon McCoy: Waived by Milwaukee
McCoy was let go by the Bucks on Tuesday, Bobby Marks of ESPN reports.
McCoy received a camp invite from the Bucks in early August, but the Milwaukee apparently feels the spot should be used differently. McCoy and Jordan Barnett were waived Tuesday, while Robert Johnson and James Young were added.
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...