Brandon Paul: Let go by San Antonio
Paul was waived by the Spurs on Tuesday.
Paul, undrafted out of Illinois in 2013, got his first taste of NBA action with the Spurs last season. He appeared in 64 games, averaging just over two points in 9.0 minutes per game. It's possible he opts to return to the G-League or head back overseas. He's spent time in both scenarios since leaving college.
More News
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Recalled by Spurs•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Assigned to G-League•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Not listed on injury report•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Won't play Saturday•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Questionable Saturday with back spasms•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...