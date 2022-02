Rachal recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals in Wednesday's 109-105 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Rachal was one of four players to top double-digit points on 58.3 percent shooting. The forward continues to be one of the most consistent pieces to Long Island and should continue seeing minutes in bunches moving forward.