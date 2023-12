Randolph posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Santa Cruz.

As has been the trend since he joined Austin, Randolph was one of the team's most consistent scoring weapons across the board and led the team in scoring Wednesday. The former Arizona star is averaging 21.3 points per game in his seven games with Austin, a massive upgrade compared to his time with Westchester.