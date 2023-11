Randolph recorded 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block across 29 minutes in Sunday's loss to Iowa.

Randolph was impressive across the board, posting solid scoring numbers and delivering strong figures in other categories, such as rebounds and assists. Randolph has been on a tear of late and has scored at least 19 points in four games in a row.