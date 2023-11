Randolph recorded 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and a block across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Ignite.

Randolph has started in each of his five appearances with the Spurs and has looked quite good, as he's enjoying a more prominent role than he had with the Herd. Over five games with Austin, the former Arizona product is averaging 21.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while surpassing the 15-point plateau in each of those contests.