Randolph posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Blue.

Austin was relatively thin in terms of frontcourt depth, but Randolph stepped his game up and finished as the G League Spurs' second-highest scorer in his team debut, a one-point loss. He spent the opening weeks of the regular season with the Wisconsin Herd.