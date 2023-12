Randolph tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 28 minutes in Thursday's 96-93 loss to G League Cleveland.

Randolph started for the Herd on Thursday -- his first start of the year -- and played a season-high 28 minutes. The 25-year-old has scored 7.7 points per game and made 44.4 percent of his shot attempts through three games and is averaging 20.6 minutes per contest.